Telenav, Inc. [NASDAQ: TNAV] stock went up by 23.70% or 1.12 points up from its previous closing price of $4.74. The stock reached $5.86 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, TNAV share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +34.52% in the period of the last 7 days.
TNAV had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $4.78, at one point touching $4.60. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $4.78. The 52-week high currently stands at $11.67 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 3.49% after the recent low of $3.71.
Telenav, Inc. [NASDAQ:TNAV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings
Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.71 to 11.67. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.74.
Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Thu 14 May (In 97 Days).
Fundamental Analysis of Telenav, Inc. [TNAV]
Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Telenav, Inc. [TNAV] sitting at -13.97 and its Gross Margin at +43.56, this company’s Net Margin is now -13.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.
This company’s Return on Total Capital is -50.73, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -39.10%. Its Return on Equity is -53.40, and its Return on Assets is -10.52. These metrics suggest that
What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -4.34. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.50. Telenav, Inc. [TNAV] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.14, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 48.52.
Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Telenav, Inc. [TNAV] earns $281,755 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.62 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.72. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.81 and its Current Ratio is 1.81. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.
Telenav, Inc. [TNAV] has 49.87M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $236.38M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.71 to 11.67. At its current price, it has moved down by -49.75% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 58.01% from its 52-week low.
This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.38, which indicates that it is 4.58% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 73.34. This RSI suggests that Telenav, Inc. is currently Overbought.
Conclusion: Is Telenav, Inc. [TNAV] a Reliable Buy?
Shares of Telenav, Inc. [TNAV], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.