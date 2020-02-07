Two Harbors Investment Corp.[TWO] stock saw a move by -0.71% on Thursday, touching 4.51 million. Based on the recent volume, Two Harbors Investment Corp. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of TWO shares recorded 272.90M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] stock could reach median target price of $15.50.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] stock additionally went up by +1.05% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 4.90% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of TWO stock is set at 5.18% by far, with shares price recording returns by 11.66% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, TWO shares showcased 16.55% increase. TWO saw -0.77% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 27.91% compared to high within the same period of time.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. [NYSE:TWO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.06 to 15.54. This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.53.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Tue 5 May (In 89 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] sitting at +13.13 and its Gross Margin at +87.09, this company’s Net Margin is now -82.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.35, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -0.20%. Its Return on Equity is -1.13, and its Return on Assets is -0.16. These metrics suggest that this Two

Harbors Investment Corp. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 578.03. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 85.25, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 81.61. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.18, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 19.34.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 18.51, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.91. Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.97, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.76 and P/E Ratio of 18.52. These metrics all suggest that Two Harbors Investment Corp. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 1.20 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.03.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] has 272.90M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.21B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.06 to 15.54. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.77% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 27.91% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.70, which indicates that it is 1.72% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.59. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] a Reliable Buy?

Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.