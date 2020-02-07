Valvoline Inc. [NYSE: VVV] shares went higher by 2.07% from its previous closing of $22.73, now trading at the price of $23.20, also adding 0.47 points. Is VVV stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.56 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of VVV shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 187.73M float and a +10.16% run over in the last seven days. VVV share price has been hovering between $23.90 and $16.90 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Valvoline Inc. [NYSE:VVV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.90 to 23.90. This is compared to its latest closing price of $22.73.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Wed 6 May (In 90 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Valvoline Inc. [VVV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Valvoline Inc. [VVV] sitting at +15.69 and its Gross Margin at +33.89, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 34.88, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 31.10%. Its Return on Assets is 10.62.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 122.65, while its Total

Debt to Total Assets stands at 67.68.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.95 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.20. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.14, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.26.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Valvoline Inc. [VVV] earns $302,532 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.90 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.22. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.43 and its Current Ratio is 1.88. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Valvoline Inc. [VVV] has 188.26M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.37B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.90 to 23.90. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.93% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 37.28% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.88, which indicates that it is 2.99% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 78.54. This RSI suggests that Valvoline Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Valvoline Inc. [VVV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Valvoline Inc. [VVV], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.