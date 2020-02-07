ViacomCBS Inc. [NASDAQ: VIAC] dipped by -0.20% on the last trading session, reaching $34.53 price per share at the time. ViacomCBS Inc. represents 622.73M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $21.55B with the latest information.

The ViacomCBS Inc. traded at the price of $34.53 with 2.13 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of VIAC shares recorded 7.21M.

ViacomCBS Inc. [NASDAQ:VIAC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Thu 20 Feb (In 13 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] sitting at +20.41 and its Gross Margin at +35.69, this company’s Net Margin is now 19.00%. These measurements indicate that ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 23.61, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.80%. Its Return on Equity is 81.97, and its Return on Assets is 9.18. These metrics all suggest that ViacomCBS Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 362.05. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 78.36, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.44. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 6.34, and

its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 337.55.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.68 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.19. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.02, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.38. ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.82, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.68 and P/E Ratio of 4.48. These metrics all suggest that ViacomCBS Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] earns $867,543 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.75 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.68. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.04 and its Current Ratio is 1.48. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] has 622.73M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $21.55B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 32.60 to 53.71. At its current price, it has moved down by -35.71% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 5.92% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.23, which indicates that it is 2.75% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.66. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.