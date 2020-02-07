The share price of Walmart Inc. [NYSE: WMT] inclined by $116.31, presently trading at $116.27. The company’s shares saw 22.39% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $95.00 recorded on 02/06/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as WMT jumped by +1.68% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -0.70% compared to 1.93 of all time high it touched on 02/06/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -0.21%, while additionally gaining 21.61% during the last 12 months. Walmart Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $129.63. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 13.36% increase from the current trading price.

Walmart Inc. [NYSE:WMT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 95.00 to 125.38. This is compared to its latest closing price of $116.31.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Tue 18 Feb (In 11 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Walmart Inc. [WMT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Walmart Inc. [WMT] sitting at +4.50 and its Gross Margin at +25.10, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 17.48, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.50%. Its Return on Equity is 8.87, and its Return on Assets is 3.15. These metrics all suggest that Walmart Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Walmart Inc. [WMT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 80.05. Similarly, its Total Debt to

Total Capital is 44.46, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.46. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 9.67, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 69.25.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.09 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.72. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.72, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.17. Walmart Inc. [WMT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.80, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.17 and P/E Ratio of 23.21. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Walmart Inc. [WMT] earns $233,820 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 86.48 and its Total Asset Turnover is 2.43. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.23 and its Current Ratio is 0.80. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Walmart Inc. [WMT] has 2.89B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $336.02B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 95.00 to 125.38. At its current price, it has moved down by -7.27% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 22.39% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.37, which indicates that it is 1.44% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.29. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Walmart Inc. [WMT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Walmart Inc. [WMT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.