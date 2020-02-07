Wayfair Inc. [NYSE: W] shares went higher by 2.22% from its previous closing of $98.13, now trading at the price of $100.31, also adding 2.18 points. Is W stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.76 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of W shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 63.20M float and a -2.64% run over in the last seven days. W share price has been hovering between $173.72 and $78.61 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Wayfair Inc. [NYSE:W]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 78.61 to 173.72. This is compared to its latest closing price of $98.13.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Fri 28 Feb (In 22 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Wayfair Inc. [W]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Wayfair Inc. [W] sitting at -6.98 and its Gross Margin at +23.41, this company’s Net Margin is now -9.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared

to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -87.86, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -80.40%. Its Return on Assets is -32.48.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 149.50, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 52.82.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -25.05. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.02, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12. companyname [W] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 94.97.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Wayfair Inc. [W] earns $559,153 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 74.93 and its Total Asset Turnover is 4.37. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.99 and its Current Ratio is 1.03. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Wayfair Inc. [W] has 102.40M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $10.27B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 78.61 to 173.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -42.26% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 27.60% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.84, which indicates that it is 6.17% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.13. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Wayfair Inc. [W] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Wayfair Inc. [W], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.