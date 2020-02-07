Extended Stay America, Inc. [STAY] took an upward turn with a change of -0.38%, trading at the price of $13.13 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.32 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Extended Stay America, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 2.16M shares for that time period. STAY monthly volatility recorded 2.10%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 2.01%. PS value for STAY stocks is 1.99 with PB recorded at 3.01.

Extended Stay America, Inc. [NASDAQ:STAY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.76 to 19.73. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.18.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Coming Soon.. ).

Fundamental Analysis of Extended Stay America, Inc. [STAY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Extended Stay America, Inc. [STAY] sitting at +29.68 and its Gross Margin at +36.82, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.96, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.40%. Its Return on Equity is 14.41, and its Return on Assets is 2.81. These metrics suggest that this Extended Stay America, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Extended Stay America, Inc. [STAY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 305.67. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 75.35, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 61.09. Looking toward the future, this

publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.91, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 305.67.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.59 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.09. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.65, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.43. Extended Stay America, Inc. [STAY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.71, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.54 and P/E Ratio of 31.85. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Extended Stay America, Inc. [STAY] earns $157,415 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 61.68 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.32. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.53 and its Current Ratio is 1.53. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Extended Stay America, Inc. [STAY] has 185.36M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.43B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.76 to 19.73. At its current price, it has moved down by -33.45% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 2.90% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.22, which indicates that it is 2.01% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.93. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Extended Stay America, Inc. [STAY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. [STAY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.