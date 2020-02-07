Waitr Holdings Inc.[WTRH] stock saw a move by 13.13% on Thursday, touching 1.56 million. Based on the recent volume, Waitr Holdings Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of WTRH shares recorded 77.62M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] stock could reach median target price of $1.00.

Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] stock additionally went up by +2.41% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -35.30% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of WTRH stock is set at -97.47% by far, with shares price recording returns by -31.63% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, WTRH shares showcased -91.54% decrease. WTRH saw -97.60% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 67.06% compared to high within the same period of time.

Waitr Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:WTRH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.21 to 14.77. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.31.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Thu 5 Mar (In 27 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] sitting at -40.26 and its Gross Margin at +23.99.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -12.27, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -15.70%. Its Return on Equity is -18.40, and its Return on Assets is -14.32. These metrics suggest that this Waitr Holdings Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Waitr Holdings Inc.

[WTRH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 63.05. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 38.67, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.04. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -15.30, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 62.54.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.49. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now -0.70, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.71. Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.65.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] earns $3,149 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 37.58 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.29. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 16.00 and its Current Ratio is 16.00. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] has 77.62M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $24.36M. At its current price, it has moved down by -97.60% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 67.06% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.46, which indicates that it is 9.07% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.97. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.