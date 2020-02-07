The share price of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. [NASDAQ: ZIOP] inclined by $3.31, presently trading at $3.23. The company’s shares saw 46.82% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $2.20 recorded on 02/06/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as ZIOP fall by -17.51% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -20.92% compared to -0.69 of all time high it touched on 02/04/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -26.93%, while additionally gaining 42.67% during the last 12 months. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $6.30. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 3.07% increase from the current trading price. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. [NASDAQ:ZIOP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.20 to 7.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.31. Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Tue 3 Mar (In 25 Days). ata-ad-format="fluid" data-ad-client="ca-pub-8936073316663999" data-ad-slot="7424790535"> ata-ad-format="fluid" data-ad-client="ca-pub-8936073316663999" data-ad-slot="7424790535">

Fundamental Analysis of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. [ZIOP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. [ZIOP] sitting at -36921.92.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -81.21, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -63.00%. Its Return on Equity is -80.03, and its Return on Assets is -52.94. These metrics all suggest that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -12.22. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. [ZIOP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.52.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. [ZIOP] earns $3,042 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.16 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.00. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 8.89 and its Current Ratio is 8.89. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. [ZIOP] has 187.46M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $620.49M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.20 to 7.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -55.45% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 46.82% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.02, which indicates that it is 6.97% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 21.72. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. [ZIOP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. [ZIOP], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.