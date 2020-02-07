The share price of Zoetis Inc. [NYSE: ZTS] inclined by $137.89, presently trading at $138.97. The company’s shares saw 62.75% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $85.39 recorded on 02/06/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as ZTS jumped by +0.68% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -0.95% compared to 0.94 of all time high it touched on 02/05/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 4.04%, while additionally gaining 58.68% during the last 12 months. Zoetis Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $142.58. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 3.61% increase from the current trading price.

Zoetis Inc. [NYSE:ZTS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 85.39 to 143.33. This is compared to its latest closing price of $137.89.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Thu 13 Feb (In 7 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Zoetis Inc. [ZTS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] sitting at +32.29 and its Gross Margin at +65.18, this company’s Net Margin is now 23.80%. These measurements indicate that Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 24.47, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.00%. Its Return on Equity is 72.21, and its Return on Assets is 14.75. These metrics all suggest that Zoetis Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 295.29. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is

74.70, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 59.87. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 8.51, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 294.87.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 31.37 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.95. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.17, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.14. Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 18.77, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 23.27 and P/E Ratio of 45.92. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] earns $582,500 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.73 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.60. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.46 and its Current Ratio is 3.60. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] has 489.86M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $68.08B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 85.39 to 143.33. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.04% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 62.75% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.80, which indicates that it is 2.21% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.16. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Zoetis Inc. [ZTS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.