Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. [NASDAQ: AMD] gained by 0.83% on the last trading session, reaching $49.73 price per share at the time. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. represents 1.16B in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $57.48B with the latest information.

The Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. traded at the price of $49.73 with 52.86 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of AMD shares recorded 53.64M.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. [NASDAQ:AMD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 21.03 to 52.81. This is compared to its latest closing price of $49.32.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Tue 5 May (In 86 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. [AMD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. [AMD] sitting at +8.75 and its Gross Margin at +42.62, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 19.40, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.30%. Its Return on Equity is 16.66, and its Return on Assets is 6.44. These metrics suggest that this Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 12.08.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 63.98 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.57. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. [AMD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 19.11, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 104.91 and P/E Ratio of 167.61. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 1.27. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.53 and its Current Ratio is 1.95. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. [AMD] has 1.16B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $57.48B. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.83% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 136.42% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.10, which indicates that it is 3.30% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.33. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. [AMD] a Reliable Buy?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. [AMD] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.