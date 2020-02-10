ANGI Homeservices Inc.[ANGI] stock saw a move by -1.75% on Thursday, touching 853366. Based on the recent volume, ANGI Homeservices Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of ANGI shares recorded 490.64M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that ANGI Homeservices Inc. [ANGI] stock could reach median target price of N/A.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. [ANGI] stock additionally went down by -1.41% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -8.72% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of ANGI stock is set at -51.44% by far, with shares price recording returns by 28.02% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, ANGI shares showcased -12.11% decrease. ANGI saw -56.36% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 27.15% compared to high within the same period of time.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. [NASDAQ:ANGI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.39 to 18.62. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.27.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Wed 13 May (In 93 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of ANGI Homeservices Inc. [ANGI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for ANGI Homeservices Inc. [ANGI] sitting at +2.91 and its Gross Margin at +89.30, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.42, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.40%. Its Return on Equity is 2.65, and its Return on Assets is 1.87. These metrics suggest that this ANGI Homeservices Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 12.79.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 29.04 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.83. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.94. ANGI Homeservices Inc. [ANGI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.23, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.83 and P/E Ratio of 120.19. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.71. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 2.33.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. [ANGI] has 490.64M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.06B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.39 to 18.62. At its current price, it has moved down by -56.36% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 27.15% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.75, which indicates that it is 5.64% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.70. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is ANGI Homeservices Inc. [ANGI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc. [ANGI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.