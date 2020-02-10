Bionano Genomics, Inc. [NASDAQ: BNGO] gained by 7.84% on the last trading session, reaching $1.10 price per share at the time. Bionano Genomics, Inc. represents 26.76M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $27.30M with the latest information.

The Bionano Genomics, Inc. traded at the price of $1.10 with 4.53 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of BNGO shares recorded 2.46M.

Bionano Genomics, Inc. [NASDAQ:BNGO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.50 to 6.24. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.02.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Thu 12 Mar (In 31 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Bionano Genomics, Inc. [BNGO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Bionano Genomics, Inc. [BNGO] sitting at -170.12 and its Gross Margin at +27.41.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -218.58, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -107.00%. Its Return on Equity is -1,266.76, and its Return on Assets is -105.85. These metrics suggest that this Bionano Genomics, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Bionano Genomics, Inc. [BNGO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 89.07. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 47.11, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.41. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -14.78, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 89.07.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.04. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.74, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.31. Bionano Genomics, Inc. [BNGO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.20.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Bionano Genomics, Inc. [BNGO] earns $155,854 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.05 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.69. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 4.84 and its Current Ratio is 5.09. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Bionano Genomics, Inc. [BNGO] has 26.76M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $27.30M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.50 to 6.24. At its current price, it has moved down by -82.36% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 120.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.89. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Bionano Genomics, Inc. [BNGO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. [BNGO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.