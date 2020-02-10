BioPharmX Corporation[BPMX] stock saw a move by -4.24% on Thursday, touching 540525. Based on the recent volume, BioPharmX Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of BPMX shares recorded 15.12M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that BioPharmX Corporation [BPMX] stock could reach median target price of $1.00.

BioPharmX Corporation [BPMX] stock additionally went down by -4.84% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -5.96% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of BPMX stock is set at -84.76% by far, with shares price recording returns by 41.38% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, BPMX shares showcased 28.13% increase. BPMX saw -91.20% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 52.17% compared to high within the same period of time.

BioPharmX Corporation [NYSE:BPMX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.26 to 4.46. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.41.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Thu 12 Mar (In 31 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of BioPharmX Corporation [BPMX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for BioPharmX Corporation [BPMX] sitting at -28957.89 and its Gross Margin at -45.61.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.23. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 749.10. BioPharmX Corporation [BPMX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 17.64.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, BioPharmX Corporation [BPMX] earns $3,353 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 10.36 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.01. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.47 and its Current Ratio is 1.47. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

BioPharmX Corporation [BPMX] has 15.12M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $6.20M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.26 to 4.46. At its current price, it has moved down by -91.20% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 52.17% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.29, which indicates that it is 9.32% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.64. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is BioPharmX Corporation [BPMX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of BioPharmX Corporation [BPMX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.