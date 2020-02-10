Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] saw a change by -0.20% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $101.60. The company is holding 464.31M shares with keeping 452.83M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 32.26% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -5.57% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -5.61%, trading +5.92% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 464.31M shares valued at 579289 were bought and sold.

Capital One Financial Corporation [NYSE:COF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 76.82 to 107.59. This is compared to its latest closing price of $101.80.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Thu 23 Apr (In 73 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] sitting at +20.36, this company’s Net Margin is now 19.30%. These measurements indicate that Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.13, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.20%. Its Return on Equity is 10.01, and its Return on Assets is 1.44. These metrics suggest that this Capital One Financial Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 96.01. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.98, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 14.27.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.87, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.56.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.09. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.06.

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] has 464.31M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $47.27B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 76.82 to 107.59. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.57% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.26% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.24, which indicates that it is 1.78% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.73. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation [COF], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.