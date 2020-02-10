Clearside Biomedical, Inc. [NASDAQ: CLSD] dipped by -5.73% on the last trading session, reaching $2.96 price per share at the time. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. represents 41.02M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $128.80M with the latest information.

The Clearside Biomedical, Inc. traded at the price of $2.96 with 489277 shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of CLSD shares recorded 1.27M.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. [NASDAQ:CLSD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.56 to 4.13. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.14.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Tue 10 Mar (In 29 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. [CLSD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Clearside Biomedical, Inc. [CLSD] sitting at -276483.33.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Clearside Biomedical, Inc. [CLSD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 42.23. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 29.69, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.61. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -78.47, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 39.88.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.65. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 523.12, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 5.03. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. [CLSD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.46.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Clearside Biomedical, Inc. [CLSD] earns $600 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.00. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 4.10 and its Current Ratio is 4.10. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. [CLSD] has 41.02M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $128.80M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.56 to 4.13. At its current price, it has moved down by -28.33% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 428.57% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.02, which indicates that it is 17.15% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.04. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Clearside Biomedical, Inc. [CLSD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. [CLSD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.