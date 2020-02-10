The share price of CSX Corporation [NASDAQ: CSX] inclined by $77.87, presently trading at $78.31. The company’s shares saw 22.42% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $63.97 recorded on 02/07/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as CSX jumped by +1.57% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -1.11% compared to 1.21 of all time high it touched on 02/07/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 6.12%, while additionally gaining 14.16% during the last 12 months. CSX Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $78.62. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 0.31% increase from the current trading price.

CSX Corporation [NASDAQ:CSX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Tue 21 Apr (In 71 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of CSX Corporation [CSX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CSX Corporation [CSX] sitting at +40.83 and its Gross Margin at +40.83, this company’s Net Margin is now 28.80%. These measurements indicate that CSX Corporation [CSX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 17.59, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.20%. Its Return on Equity is 27.27, and its Return on Assets is 8.80. These metrics all suggest that CSX Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CSX Corporation [CSX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 136.88. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 57.78, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.44. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 6.61, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 134.81.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.83 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.61. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.17, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.23.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.32. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 1.52.

CSX Corporation [CSX] has 786.86M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $61.27B. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.00% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 22.42% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.19, which indicates that it is 1.35% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.60. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CSX Corporation [CSX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CSX Corporation [CSX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.