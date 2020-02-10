Edgewell Personal Care Company [EPC] saw a change by 23.46% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $37.63. The company is holding 56.47M shares with keeping 54.16M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 47.97% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -19.16% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -1.71%, trading +48.35% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 56.47M shares valued at 1.59 million were bought and sold.

Edgewell Personal Care Company [NYSE:EPC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 25.43 to 46.55. This is compared to its latest closing price of $30.48.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Today Before Market Open (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of Edgewell Personal Care Company [EPC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Edgewell Personal Care Company [EPC] sitting at +13.98 and its Gross Margin at +45.18, this company’s Net Margin is now -17.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.74, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -14.60%. Its Return on Equity is -24.42, and its Return on Assets is -10.09. These metrics suggest that this Edgewell Personal Care Company does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Edgewell Personal Care Company [EPC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 94.30. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.53, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 35.93. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.78, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 84.22.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.85 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.14. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.07, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.46. Edgewell Personal Care Company [EPC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.35, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.22.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Edgewell Personal Care Company [EPC] earns $356,833 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.66 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.58. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.04 and its Current Ratio is 1.58. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Edgewell Personal Care Company [EPC] has 56.47M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.72B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 25.43 to 46.55. At its current price, it has moved down by -19.16% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 47.97% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.94, which indicates that it is 6.75% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 75.96. This RSI suggests that Edgewell Personal Care Company is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Edgewell Personal Care Company [EPC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Company [EPC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.