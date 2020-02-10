The share price of FedEx Corporation [NYSE: FDX] inclined by $148.63, presently trading at $155.66. The company’s shares saw 12.98% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $137.78 recorded on 02/07/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as FDX jumped by +7.62% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -1.13% compared to 11.02 of all time high it touched on 02/07/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -0.94%, while additionally dropping -14.18% during the last 12 months. FedEx Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $170.72. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 15.06% increase from the current trading price.

FedEx Corporation [NYSE:FDX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 137.78 to 199.32. This is compared to its latest closing price of $148.63.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Tue 17 Mar (In 37 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of FedEx Corporation [FDX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for FedEx Corporation [FDX] sitting at +6.87 and its Gross Margin at +21.27, this company’s Net Margin is now 0.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.42, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.10%. Its Return on Equity is 2.90, and its Return on Assets is 1.01. These metrics suggest that this FedEx Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, FedEx Corporation [FDX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 99.01. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 49.75, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 32.32. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 7.34, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 93.58.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.52 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.16. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.77, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.31. FedEx Corporation [FDX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.27, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.28 and P/E Ratio of 10.25. These metrics all suggest that FedEx Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, FedEx Corporation [FDX] earns $291,603 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.92 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.31. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.39 and its Current Ratio is 1.45. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

FedEx Corporation [FDX] has 267.65M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $41.66B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 137.78 to 199.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -21.90% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 12.98% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.70, which indicates that it is 3.00% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.35. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is FedEx Corporation [FDX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of FedEx Corporation [FDX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.