Glu Mobile Inc. [NASDAQ: GLUU] dipped by -9.63% on the last trading session, reaching $7.32 price per share at the time. Glu Mobile Inc. represents 150.47M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.10B with the latest information.

The Glu Mobile Inc. traded at the price of $7.32 with 7.76 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of GLUU shares recorded 3.10M.

Glu Mobile Inc. [NASDAQ:GLUU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.11 to 11.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.10.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Mon 4 May (In 85 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Glu Mobile Inc. [GLUU]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Glu Mobile Inc. [GLUU] sitting at +1.87 and its Gross Margin at +64.74, this company’s Net Margin is now -0.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.65, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -7.30%. Its Return on Equity is 4.66, and its Return on Assets is 2.42. These metrics suggest that this Glu Mobile Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.78.

What about valuation? This company’s Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.00.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 1.12. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 1.20.

Glu Mobile Inc. [GLUU] has 150.47M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.10B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.11 to 11.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -37.70% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 78.10% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.09, which indicates that it is 9.03% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.74. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Glu Mobile Inc. [GLUU] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Glu Mobile Inc. [GLUU], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.