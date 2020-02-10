Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. [GO] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $30.25 after GO shares went down by -2.29% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Services stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. [NASDAQ:GO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.75 to 47.57. This is compared to its latest closing price of $30.96.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Today After Market Close (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. [GO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. [GO] sitting at +3.63 and its Gross Margin at +28.41.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.24, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.20%. Its Return on Equity is 4.36, and its Return on Assets is 1.13. These metrics suggest that this Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. [GO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 285.84. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 74.08, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 59.87. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.46, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 283.39.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 28.79 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.59. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.51.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. [GO] earns $2,533,400 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 331.38 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.63. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.28 and its Current Ratio is 1.59. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. [GO] has 89.67M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.78B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.75 to 47.57. At its current price, it has moved down by -36.42% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 9.01% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.21. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. [GO] a Reliable Buy?

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. [GO] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.