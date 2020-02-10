GrowGeneration Corp. [NASDAQ: GRWG] stock went up by 6.54% or 0.39 points up from its previous closing price of $5.95. The stock reached $6.34 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, GRWG share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +27.07% in the period of the last 7 days.

GRWG had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $6.05, at one point touching $5.25. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $6.05. The 52-week high currently stands at $6.05 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 82.52% after the recent low of $2.52.

GrowGeneration Corp. [NASDAQ:GRWG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.52 to 6.05. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.95.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Mon 6 Apr (In 56 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG] sitting at -14.67 and its Gross Margin at +15.33, this company’s Net Margin is now -0.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -20.95, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -12.90%. Its Return on Equity is -26.96, and its Return on Assets is -22.48. These metrics suggest that this GrowGeneration Corp. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 9.50. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 8.68, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 7.96. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -4.20, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 8.05.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -42.70. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.63, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.07. GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.09.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG] earns $287,136 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 38.26 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.28. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 4.72 and its Current Ratio is 7.31. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG] has 35.71M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $212.46M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.52 to 6.05. At its current price, it has moved up by 4.78% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 151.56% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 77.23. This RSI suggests that GrowGeneration Corp. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.