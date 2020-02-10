HC2 Holdings, Inc. [HCHC] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $3.84 after HCHC shares went up by 9.61% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

HC2 Holdings, Inc. [NYSE:HCHC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.90 to 3.62. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.50.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Tue 10 Mar (In 29 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of HC2 Holdings, Inc. [HCHC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for HC2 Holdings, Inc. [HCHC] sitting at -2.54 and its Gross Margin at +18.26, this company’s Net Margin is now -0.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -5.66, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 19.40%. Its Return on Equity is 139.90, and its Return on Assets is 2.99. These metrics suggest that this HC2 Holdings, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, HC2 Holdings, Inc. [HCHC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 686.25. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 87.28, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 11.44. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -0.66, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 651.99.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -49.65. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.28, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.10. HC2 Holdings, Inc. [HCHC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.35, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 0.36.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, HC2 Holdings, Inc. [HCHC] earns $480,262 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.64 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.41. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.13 and its Current Ratio is 0.13. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

HC2 Holdings, Inc. [HCHC] has 43.83M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $153.41M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.90 to 3.62. At its current price, it has moved up by 5.98% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 101.91% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.16, which indicates that it is 7.17% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 77.48. This RSI suggests that HC2 Holdings, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is HC2 Holdings, Inc. [HCHC] a Reliable Buy?

HC2 Holdings, Inc. [HCHC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.