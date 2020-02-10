Honeywell International Inc.[HON] stock saw a move by -0.61% on Thursday, touching 3.25 million. Based on the recent volume, Honeywell International Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of HON shares recorded 735.65M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Honeywell International Inc. [HON] stock could reach median target price of $191.00.

Honeywell International Inc. [HON] stock additionally went up by +1.19% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -1.40% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of HON stock is set at 18.31% by far, with shares price recording returns by -3.06% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, HON shares showcased 4.95% increase. HON saw -4.77% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 19.08% compared to high within the same period of time.

Honeywell International Inc. [NYSE:HON]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 147.19 to 184.06. This is compared to its latest closing price of $176.35.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Thu 16 Apr (In 67 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Honeywell International Inc. [HON]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Honeywell International Inc. [HON] sitting at +18.66 and its Gross Margin at +33.70, this company’s Net Margin is now 19.00%. These measurements indicate that Honeywell International Inc. [HON] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 19.77, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.60%. Its Return on Equity is 33.31, and its Return on Assets is 10.55. These metrics all suggest that Honeywell International Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 27.27.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.29 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.02. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.52.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.63. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.10 and its Current Ratio is 1.34. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Honeywell International Inc. [HON] has 735.65M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $128.94B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 147.19 to 184.06. At its current price, it has moved down by -4.77% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 19.08% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.09, which indicates that it is 1.51% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.77. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Honeywell International Inc. [HON] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. [HON], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.