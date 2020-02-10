Invesco Ltd. [NYSE: IVZ] stock went up by 0.11% or 0.02 points up from its previous closing price of $18.20. The stock reached $18.22 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, IVZ share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +5.32% in the period of the last 7 days.

IVZ had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $18.275, at one point touching $17.93. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $18.275. The 52-week high currently stands at $22.18 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -0.82% after the recent low of $15.15.

Invesco Ltd. [NYSE:IVZ]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.15 to 22.18. This is compared to its latest closing price of $18.20.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Thu 23 Apr (In 74 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Invesco Ltd. [IVZ]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] sitting at +21.99 and its Gross Margin at +69.06, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.73, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.90%. Its Return on Equity is 6.13, and its Return on Assets is 1.96. These metrics suggest that this Invesco Ltd. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 21.09.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.17.

Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] has 462.55M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $8.43B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.15 to 22.18. At its current price, it has moved down by -17.85% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 20.26% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.56, which indicates that it is 2.34% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.23. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] a Reliable Buy?

Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.