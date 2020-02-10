The share price of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [NYSE: IVR] inclined by $17.68, presently trading at $17.81. The company’s shares saw 20.26% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $14.81 recorded on 02/07/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as IVR jumped by +1.83% during the last week, even though the stock is still N/A by unch compared to 0.32 of all time high it touched on 02/07/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 6.26%, while additionally gaining 11.59% during the last 12 months. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $16.42. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -1.39% decrease from the current trading price.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [NYSE:IVR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.81 to 17.80. This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.68.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Wed 19 Feb (In 10 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] sitting at -16.24 and its Gross Margin at +90.41, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -0.38, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.50%. Its Return on Equity is -2.88, and its Return on Assets is -0.39. These metrics suggest that this Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 667.01. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 86.96, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 85.62. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.80, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 98.14.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now -78.99, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.88. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.94, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.30 and P/E Ratio of 126.58. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.52 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.02.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] has 143.05M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.55B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.81 to 17.80. At its current price, it has moved up by 0.08% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 20.26% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.80, which indicates that it is 1.45% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.88. This RSI suggests that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] a Reliable Buy?

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.