Continental Resources, Inc.[CLR] stock saw a move by -2.72% on Thursday, touching 720415. Based on the recent volume, Continental Resources, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of CLR shares recorded 378.06M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Continental Resources, Inc. [CLR] stock could reach median target price of N/A.

Continental Resources, Inc. [CLR] stock additionally went down by -1.50% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -21.42% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of CLR stock is set at -39.60% by far, with shares price recording returns by -14.21% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, CLR shares showcased -15.35% decrease. CLR saw -49.78% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording -1.27% compared to high within the same period of time.

Continental Resources, Inc. [NYSE:CLR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 26.47 to 52.03. This is compared to its latest closing price of $26.86.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Wed 26 Feb (In 16 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Continental Resources, Inc. [CLR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Continental Resources, Inc. [CLR] sitting at +34.20 and its Gross Margin at +38.08, this company’s Net Margin is now 17.00%. These measurements indicate that Continental Resources, Inc. [CLR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.68, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.70%. Its Return on Equity is 17.53, and its Return on Assets is 6.43. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CLR financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Continental Resources, Inc. [CLR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 93.87. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.42, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.34. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 5.53, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 93.83.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.35 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.61. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.42, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.28. Continental Resources, Inc. [CLR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.46, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.36 and P/E Ratio of 12.53. These metrics all suggest that Continental Resources, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Continental Resources, Inc. [CLR] earns $3,876,753 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.49 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.31. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.95 and its Current Ratio is 1.02. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Continental Resources, Inc. [CLR] has 378.06M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $10.15B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 26.47 to 52.03. At its current price, it has moved down by -49.78% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -1.27% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.00, which indicates that it is 3.97% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.35. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Continental Resources, Inc. [CLR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. [CLR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.