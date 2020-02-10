ServiceNow, Inc.[NOW] stock saw a move by 0.91% on Thursday, touching 649076. Based on the recent volume, ServiceNow, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of NOW shares recorded 188.95M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that ServiceNow, Inc. [NOW] stock could reach median target price of $370.00.

ServiceNow, Inc. [NOW] stock additionally went down by -0.15% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 15.36% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of NOW stock is set at 50.27% by far, with shares price recording returns by 41.31% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, NOW shares showcased 27.69% increase. NOW saw -3.33% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 60.83% compared to high within the same period of time.

ServiceNow, Inc. [NYSE:NOW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 213.99 to 355.99. This is compared to its latest closing price of $341.06.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Wed 22 Apr (In 72 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of ServiceNow, Inc. [NOW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for ServiceNow, Inc. [NOW] sitting at +1.22 and its Gross Margin at +76.98, this company’s Net Margin is now 0.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.67, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -1.90%. Its Return on Equity is 38.70, and its Return on Assets is 12.66. These metrics suggest that this ServiceNow, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 18.78.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 214.72 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.36. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 18.26.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.70. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.96.

ServiceNow, Inc. [NOW] has 188.95M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $64.44B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 213.99 to 355.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.33% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 60.83% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.37, which indicates that it is 3.18% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 71.52. This RSI suggests that ServiceNow, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is ServiceNow, Inc. [NOW] a Reliable Buy?

ServiceNow, Inc. [NOW] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.