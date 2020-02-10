Investors Real Estate Trust [NYSE: IRET] gained by 1.51% on the last trading session, reaching $79.38 price per share at the time. Investors Real Estate Trust represents 12.93M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.03B with the latest information.

The Investors Real Estate Trust traded at the price of $79.38 with 2.56 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of IRET shares recorded 73.04K.

Investors Real Estate Trust [NYSE:IRET]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 55.99 to 79.43. This is compared to its latest closing price of $78.20.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Wed 19 Feb (In 10 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Investors Real Estate Trust [IRET]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Investors Real Estate Trust [IRET] sitting at -10.54 and its Gross Margin at +14.79.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Investors Real Estate Trust [IRET] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 113.52. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 53.17, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.33. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.39, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 119.23.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 26.38 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.32. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.04, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.46. Investors Real Estate Trust [IRET] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.25, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.64.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Investors Real Estate Trust [IRET] earns $424,272 for each employee under its payroll.

Investors Real Estate Trust [IRET] has 12.93M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.03B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 55.99 to 79.43. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.06% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 41.78% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.86, which indicates that it is 2.16% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 73.36. This RSI suggests that Investors Real Estate Trust is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Investors Real Estate Trust [IRET] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust [IRET], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.