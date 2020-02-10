iRobot Corporation [IRBT] took an upward turn with a change of -5.29%, trading at the price of $54.76 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.88 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while iRobot Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 1.30M shares for that time period. IRBT monthly volatility recorded 5.53%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 6.45%. PS value for IRBT stocks is 1.41 with PB recorded at 2.48.

iRobot Corporation [NASDAQ:IRBT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 42.41 to 132.88. This is compared to its latest closing price of $57.82.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Tue 28 Apr (In 79 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of iRobot Corporation [IRBT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for iRobot Corporation [IRBT] sitting at +7.36 and its Gross Margin at +44.72, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.38, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.30%. Its Return on Equity is 14.37, and its Return on Assets is 10.11. These metrics all suggest that iRobot Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 5.97.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 1.44. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.16 and its Current Ratio is 2.93. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

iRobot Corporation [IRBT] has 30.26M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.66B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 42.41 to 132.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -58.79% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 29.12% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.45, which indicates that it is 6.45% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.50. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is iRobot Corporation [IRBT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of iRobot Corporation [IRBT], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.