IsoRay, Inc. [ISR] took an upward turn with a change of 9.78%, trading at the price of $1.00 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.01 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while IsoRay, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 619.15K shares for that time period. ISR monthly volatility recorded 10.89%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 7.35%. PS value for ISR stocks is 7.57 with PB recorded at 9.10.

IsoRay, Inc. [NYSE:ISR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Tomorrow After Market Close (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of IsoRay, Inc. [ISR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for IsoRay, Inc. [ISR] sitting at -72.16 and its Gross Margin at +41.66, this company’s Net Margin is now -55.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -83.05, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -68.20%. Its Return on Equity is -80.94, and its Return on Assets is -60.96. These metrics suggest that this IsoRay, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -9.64. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.05. IsoRay, Inc. [ISR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.60.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, IsoRay, Inc. [ISR] earns $170,093 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.92 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.87. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 6.05 and its Current Ratio is 6.53. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

IsoRay, Inc. [ISR] has 67.36M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $61.30M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.29 to 1.01. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.09% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 247.48% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.88, which indicates that it is 7.35% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 66.23. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is IsoRay, Inc. [ISR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of IsoRay, Inc. [ISR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.