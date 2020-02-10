KKR & Co. Inc. [NYSE: KKR] dipped by -1.10% on the last trading session, reaching $33.32 price per share at the time. KKR & Co. Inc. represents 524.40M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $17.47B with the latest information.

The KKR & Co. Inc. traded at the price of $33.32 with 2.73 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of KKR shares recorded 2.86M.

KKR & Co. Inc. [NYSE:KKR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Tue 5 May (In 86 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] sitting at +46.47, this company’s Net Margin is now 35.70%. These measurements indicate that KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.50, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.60%. Its Return on Equity is 20.61, and its Return on Assets is 3.59. These metrics suggest that this KKR & Co. Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 44.36.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.33 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.83. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.76.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.13.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.71, which indicates that it is 2.40% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 68.56. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.