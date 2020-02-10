The share price of MannKind Corporation [NASDAQ: MNKD] inclined by $1.53, presently trading at $1.45. The company’s shares saw 42.16% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $1.02 recorded on 02/07/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as MNKD fall by -1.36% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -7.05% compared to -0.02 of all time high it touched on 02/06/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 4.32%, while additionally gaining 11.54% during the last 12 months. MannKind Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $2.80. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 1.35% increase from the current trading price.

MannKind Corporation [NASDAQ:MNKD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Tue 25 Feb (In 16 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of MannKind Corporation [MNKD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for MannKind Corporation [MNKD] sitting at -291.01 and its Gross Margin at +26.49, this company’s Net Margin is now -75.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 103.37.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -4.32. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.44, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.58.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, MannKind Corporation [MNKD] earns $123,818 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.19 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.29. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.04 and its Current Ratio is 1.09. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

MannKind Corporation [MNKD] has 213.40M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $309.43M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.02 to 2.34. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.03% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 42.16% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.49, which indicates that it is 5.48% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.65. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is MannKind Corporation [MNKD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of MannKind Corporation [MNKD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.