The share price of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. [NYSE: MPW] inclined by $23.28, presently trading at $23.57. The company’s shares saw 40.05% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $16.83 recorded on 02/07/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as MPW jumped by +4.82% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -0.42% compared to 1.08 of all time high it touched on 02/10/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 11.28%, while additionally gaining 26.73% during the last 12 months. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $23.33. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -0.24% decrease from the current trading price.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. [NYSE:MPW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.83 to 23.51. This is compared to its latest closing price of $23.28.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Thu 7 May (In 87 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. [MPW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. [MPW] sitting at +39.52 and its Gross Margin at +79.36.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.98, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.00%. Its Return on Equity is 6.47, and its Return on Assets is 3.21. These metrics all suggest that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.55.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 35.95 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 14.34. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 20.62.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.07.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. [MPW] has 509.22M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $11.85B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.83 to 23.51. At its current price, it has moved up by 0.26% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 40.05% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.64, which indicates that it is 1.60% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 73.17. This RSI suggests that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Medical Properties Trust, Inc. [MPW] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. [MPW], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.