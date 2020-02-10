MetLife, Inc. [MET] saw a change by 0.43% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $51.80. The company is holding 924.80M shares with keeping 776.68M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 25.09% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -1.82% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -1.91%, trading +7.85% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 924.80M shares valued at 825724 were bought and sold.

MetLife, Inc. [NYSE:MET]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 41.41 to 52.76. This is compared to its latest closing price of $51.58.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Wed 6 May (In 86 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of MetLife, Inc. [MET]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for MetLife, Inc. [MET] sitting at +11.13, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.03, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.10%. Its Return on Equity is 9.92, and its Return on Assets is 0.82. These metrics suggest that this MetLife, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 2.41.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.67.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.10. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 1.91.

MetLife, Inc. [MET] has 924.80M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $47.70B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 41.41 to 52.76. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.82% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 25.09% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.05, which indicates that it is 1.36% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.18. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is MetLife, Inc. [MET] a Reliable Buy?

MetLife, Inc. [MET] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.