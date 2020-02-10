Moleculin Biotech, Inc.[MBRX] stock saw a move by -7.00% on Thursday, touching 984183. Based on the recent volume, Moleculin Biotech, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of MBRX shares recorded 47.28M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Moleculin Biotech, Inc. [MBRX] stock could reach median target price of N/A.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. [MBRX] stock additionally went down by -13.36% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -13.16% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of MBRX stock is set at -46.16% by far, with shares price recording returns by -23.81% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, MBRX shares showcased -29.16% decrease. MBRX saw -76.16% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording -3.36% compared to high within the same period of time.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. [NASDAQ:MBRX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.78 to 3.15. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.81.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Thu 20 Feb (In 10 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Moleculin Biotech, Inc. [MBRX]

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.18. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. [MBRX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.08.

This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.06 and its Current Ratio is 2.06. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. [MBRX] has 47.28M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $38.18M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.78 to 3.15. At its current price, it has moved down by -76.16% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -3.36% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.83, which indicates that it is 9.68% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.45. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Moleculin Biotech, Inc. [MBRX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Moleculin Biotech, Inc. [MBRX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.