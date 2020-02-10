New Residential Investment Corp.[NRZ] stock saw a move by -1.37% on Thursday, touching 4.79 million. Based on the recent volume, New Residential Investment Corp. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of NRZ shares recorded 417.01M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] stock could reach median target price of $18.00.

New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] stock additionally went up by +2.99% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 6.09% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of NRZ stock is set at 2.31% by far, with shares price recording returns by 7.55% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, NRZ shares showcased 12.90% increase. NRZ saw -2.21% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 26.49% compared to high within the same period of time.

New Residential Investment Corp. [NYSE:NRZ]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.63 to 17.63. This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.48.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Wed 6 May (In 87 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] sitting at +23.64 and its Gross Margin at +85.13, this company’s Net Margin is now 16.10%. These measurements indicate that New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.90, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.50%. Its Return on Equity is 8.56, and its Return on Assets is 1.47. These metrics suggest that this New Residential Investment Corp. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 79.79.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 14.63.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.08.

New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] has 417.01M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $7.19B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.63 to 17.63. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.21% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 26.49% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.05, which indicates that it is 1.74% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 68.10. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.