New Senior Investment Group Inc.[SNR] stock saw a move by 5.56% on Thursday, touching 601405. Based on the recent volume, New Senior Investment Group Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of SNR shares recorded 83.61M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that New Senior Investment Group Inc. [SNR] stock could reach median target price of $8.25.

New Senior Investment Group Inc. [SNR] stock additionally went up by +6.36% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 0.52% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of SNR stock is set at 36.09% by far, with shares price recording returns by -0.64% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, SNR shares showcased 16.77% increase. SNR saw 0.62% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 72.88% compared to high within the same period of time.

New Senior Investment Group Inc. [NYSE:SNR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.72 to 8.11. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.73.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Thu 27 Feb (In 17 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of New Senior Investment Group Inc. [SNR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for New Senior Investment Group Inc. [SNR] sitting at -11.75 and its Gross Margin at +14.93, this company’s Net Margin is now -17.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -2.26, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -7.20%. Its Return on Equity is -38.48, and its Return on Assets is -6.60. These metrics suggest that this New Senior Investment Group Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, New Senior Investment Group Inc. [SNR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 584.55. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 85.39, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 81.20. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.48, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 645.98.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 55.86 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 13.00. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.23, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.86. New Senior Investment Group Inc. [SNR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.20, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.80.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, New Senior Investment Group Inc. [SNR] earns $27,768,625 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 9.51 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.18.

New Senior Investment Group Inc. [SNR] has 83.61M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $646.31M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.72 to 8.11. At its current price, it has moved up by 0.62% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 72.88% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.86, which indicates that it is 2.01% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 66.31. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is New Senior Investment Group Inc. [SNR] a Reliable Buy?

New Senior Investment Group Inc. [SNR] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.