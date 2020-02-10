Norfolk Southern Corporation[NSC] stock saw a move by -1.18% on Thursday, touching 2.23 million. Based on the recent volume, Norfolk Southern Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of NSC shares recorded 268.62M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC] stock could reach median target price of N/A.

Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC] stock additionally went up by +0.95% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 6.35% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of NSC stock is set at 23.29% by far, with shares price recording returns by 8.92% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, NSC shares showcased 16.44% increase. NSC saw -4.41% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 26.18% compared to high within the same period of time.

Norfolk Southern Corporation [NYSE:NSC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 166.57 to 219.88. This is compared to its latest closing price of $212.68.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Wed 22 Apr (In 73 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC] sitting at +34.46 and its Gross Margin at +34.46, this company’s Net Margin is now 24.10%. These measurements indicate that Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.16, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.90%. Its Return on Equity is 17.79, and its Return on Assets is 7.25. These metrics all suggest that Norfolk Southern Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.91.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.48 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.48. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.00. Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.30, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.25 and P/E Ratio of 20.52. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.30. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.80 and its Current Ratio is 0.90. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC] has 268.62M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $56.46B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 166.57 to 219.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -4.41% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 26.18% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.35, which indicates that it is 1.45% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.81. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.