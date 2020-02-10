Pyxus International, Inc.[PYX] stock saw a move by 9.57% on Thursday, touching 628172. Based on the recent volume, Pyxus International, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of PYX shares recorded 9.95M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Pyxus International, Inc. [PYX] stock could reach median target price of N/A.

Pyxus International, Inc. [PYX] stock additionally went up by +1.46% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -17.61% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of PYX stock is set at -61.93% by far, with shares price recording returns by -39.60% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, PYX shares showcased -54.57% decrease. PYX saw -78.98% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 18.86% compared to high within the same period of time.

Pyxus International, Inc. [NYSE:PYX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.78 to 32.69. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.27.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Today After Market Close (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of Pyxus International, Inc. [PYX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Pyxus International, Inc. [PYX] sitting at +4.21 and its Gross Margin at +13.19, this company’s Net Margin is now -5.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.82, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.50%. Its Return on Equity is -30.94, and its Return on Assets is -3.68. These metrics suggest that this Pyxus International, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Pyxus International, Inc. [PYX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 722.70. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 87.84, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 71.41. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.55, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 489.02.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.51 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 11.69. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.67, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.98. Pyxus International, Inc. [PYX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.28.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Pyxus International, Inc. [PYX] earns $190,122 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.62 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.94. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.85 and its Current Ratio is 1.91. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Pyxus International, Inc. [PYX] has 9.95M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $62.39M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.78 to 32.69. At its current price, it has moved down by -78.98% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 18.86% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.69, which indicates that it is 8.16% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.19. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Pyxus International, Inc. [PYX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Pyxus International, Inc. [PYX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.