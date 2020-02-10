Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [NYSE: RCL] dipped by -4.39% on the last trading session, reaching $111.55 price per share at the time. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. represents 214.32M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $23.91B with the latest information.

The Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. traded at the price of $111.55 with 5.04 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of RCL shares recorded 1.79M.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [NYSE:RCL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 100.00 to 135.32. This is compared to its latest closing price of $116.67.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Wed 6 May (In 87 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] sitting at +19.02 and its Gross Margin at +33.26, this company’s Net Margin is now 17.80%. These measurements indicate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.88, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.80%. Its Return on Equity is 16.15, and its Return on Assets is 6.48. These metrics all suggest that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 38.70.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.82 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.32. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.29. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.29, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.54 and P/E Ratio of 12.47. These metrics all suggest that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.38. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.13 and its Current Ratio is 0.15. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] has 214.32M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $23.91B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 100.00 to 135.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -17.56% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 11.55% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.42, which indicates that it is 3.68% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.33. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.