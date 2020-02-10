Simon Property Group, Inc.[SPG] stock saw a move by 0.29% on Thursday, touching 1.1 million. Based on the recent volume, Simon Property Group, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of SPG shares recorded 320.08M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Simon Property Group, Inc. [SPG] stock could reach median target price of $160.00.

Simon Property Group, Inc. [SPG] stock additionally went up by +6.53% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -3.01% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of SPG stock is set at -24.12% by far, with shares price recording returns by -9.07% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, SPG shares showcased -9.11% decrease. SPG saw -24.14% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 8.78% compared to high within the same period of time.

Simon Property Group, Inc. [NYSE:SPG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 130.01 to 186.44. This is compared to its latest closing price of $141.02.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Tue 5 May (In 85 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Simon Property Group, Inc. [SPG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Simon Property Group, Inc. [SPG] sitting at +36.81 and its Gross Margin at +60.70, this company’s Net Margin is now 40.20%. These measurements indicate that Simon Property Group, Inc. [SPG] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.68, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.00%. Its Return on Equity is 71.67, and its Return on Assets is 6.74. These metrics all suggest that Simon Property Group, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 79.02.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.75 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.69. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.27.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.19.

Simon Property Group, Inc. [SPG] has 320.08M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $45.14B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 130.01 to 186.44. At its current price, it has moved down by -24.14% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 8.78% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.66, which indicates that it is 3.03% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.26. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Simon Property Group, Inc. [SPG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. [SPG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.