Sysco Corporation [NYSE: SYY] gained by 0.97% on the last trading session, reaching $77.36 price per share at the time. Sysco Corporation represents 514.58M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $39.81B with the latest information.

The Sysco Corporation traded at the price of $77.36 with 2.88 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of SYY shares recorded 2.21M.

Sysco Corporation [NYSE:SYY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 64.76 to 85.98. This is compared to its latest closing price of $76.62.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Mon 4 May (In 85 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Sysco Corporation [SYY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sysco Corporation [SYY] sitting at +4.15 and its Gross Margin at +17.89, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 23.11, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.90%. Its Return on Equity is 66.84, and its Return on Assets is 9.29. These metrics all suggest that Sysco Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Sysco Corporation [SYY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 326.19. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 76.54, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 45.44. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 9.10, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 324.54.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.25 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.52. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.82, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.18. Sysco Corporation [SYY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 14.49, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.35 and P/E Ratio of 22.11. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Sysco Corporation [SYY] earns $871,216 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 14.42 and its Total Asset Turnover is 3.34. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.81 and its Current Ratio is 1.33. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Sysco Corporation [SYY] has 514.58M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $39.81B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 64.76 to 85.98. At its current price, it has moved down by -10.03% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 19.46% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.46, which indicates that it is 2.63% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.09. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sysco Corporation [SYY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Sysco Corporation [SYY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.