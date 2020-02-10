The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. [NYSE: HIG] shares went higher by 0.32% from its previous closing of $59.62, now trading at the price of $59.81, also adding 0.19 points. Is HIG stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.15 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of HIG shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 359.01M float and a +0.89% run over in the last seven days. HIG share price has been hovering between $62.75 and $47.15 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. [NYSE:HIG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 47.15 to 62.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $59.62.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Wed 6 May (In 87 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. [HIG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. [HIG] sitting at +13.51, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.25, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.00%. Its Return on Equity is 14.20, and its Return on Assets is 3.13. These metrics suggest that this The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 6.85.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.16. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.27.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.31. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.34.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. [HIG] has 361.88M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $21.64B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 47.15 to 62.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -4.69% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 26.85% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.60, which indicates that it is 2.27% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.72. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. [HIG] a Reliable Buy?

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. [HIG] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.