TPI Composites, Inc. [NASDAQ: TPIC] gained by 6.58% on the last trading session, reaching $23.94 price per share at the time. TPI Composites, Inc. represents 33.35M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $749.04M with the latest information.

The TPI Composites, Inc. traded at the price of $23.94 with 646920 shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of TPIC shares recorded 490.61K.

TPI Composites, Inc. [NASDAQ:TPIC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.34 to 32.74. This is compared to its latest closing price of $22.46.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Thu 27 Feb (In 17 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of TPI Composites, Inc. [TPIC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for TPI Composites, Inc. [TPIC] sitting at +2.40 and its Gross Margin at +7.07, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.72, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.80%. Its Return on Equity is 2.77, and its Return on Assets is 0.90. These metrics suggest that this TPI Composites, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, TPI Composites, Inc. [TPIC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 62.28. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 38.38, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.75. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.37, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 50.04.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.23 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.69. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.60, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.15. TPI Composites, Inc. [TPIC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.86.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, TPI Composites, Inc. [TPIC] earns $97,134 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.70 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.75. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.51 and its Current Ratio is 1.53. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

TPI Composites, Inc. [TPIC] has 33.35M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $749.04M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.34 to 32.74. At its current price, it has moved down by -26.89% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 56.04% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.58, which indicates that it is 7.52% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 75.27. This RSI suggests that TPI Composites, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is TPI Composites, Inc. [TPIC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. [TPIC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.