Tronox Holdings plc [NYSE: TROX] shares went lower by -6.26% from its previous closing of $8.46, now trading at the price of $7.93, also adding -0.53 points. Is TROX stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.94 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of TROX shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 87.55M float and a -6.26% run over in the last seven days. TROX share price has been hovering between $15.50 and $6.71 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Tronox Holdings plc [NYSE:TROX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Tue 25 Feb (In 16 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Tronox Holdings plc [TROX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Tronox Holdings plc [TROX] sitting at +12.70 and its Gross Margin at +25.84, this company’s Net Margin is now -4.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.64, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.10%. Its Return on Equity is -0.93, and its Return on Assets is -0.15. These metrics suggest that this Tronox Holdings plc does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Tronox Holdings plc [TROX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 462.81. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 82.23, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 68.10. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.18, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 459.59.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.18 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.33. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.12, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.22. Tronox Holdings plc [TROX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.40, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.62.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Tronox Holdings plc [TROX] earns $546,246 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.49 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.38. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 6.88 and its Current Ratio is 8.48. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Tronox Holdings plc [TROX] has 155.98M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.24B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.71 to 15.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -48.84% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 18.18% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.46, which indicates that it is 4.86% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.33. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Tronox Holdings plc [TROX] a Reliable Buy?

Tronox Holdings plc [TROX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.