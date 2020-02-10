Uber Technologies, Inc. [UBER] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $40.63 after UBER shares went up by 9.54% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Uber Technologies, Inc. [NYSE:UBER]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 25.58 to 47.08. This is compared to its latest closing price of $37.09.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Thu 4 Jun (In 116 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Uber Technologies, Inc. [UBER]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Uber Technologies, Inc. [UBER] sitting at -60.76 and its Gross Margin at +29.44, this company’s Net Margin is now -58.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -44.17, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 87.70%. Its Return on Equity is -81.08, and its Return on Assets is -30.52. These metrics suggest that this Uber Technologies, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.38.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -7.27. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.18. Uber Technologies, Inc. [UBER] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.60.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.51. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 2.47.

Uber Technologies, Inc. [UBER] has 1.72B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $70.05B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 25.58 to 47.08. At its current price, it has moved down by -13.70% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 58.84% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 74.03. This RSI suggests that Uber Technologies, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Uber Technologies, Inc. [UBER] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. [UBER], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.