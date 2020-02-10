The share price of vTv Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VTVT] inclined by $2.10, presently trading at $3.31. The company’s shares saw 169.11% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $1.23 recorded on 02/07/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as VTVT jumped by +62.41% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -19.37% compared to 1.31 of all time high it touched on 02/10/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 2.94%, while additionally dropping -23.91% during the last 12 months. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $6.50. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 3.19% increase from the current trading price.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:VTVT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.23 to 2.78. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.10.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Wed 26 Feb (In 16 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of vTv Therapeutics Inc. [VTVT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for vTv Therapeutics Inc. [VTVT] sitting at -159.43.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 183.58.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -4.86. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 13.10, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.14.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, vTv Therapeutics Inc. [VTVT] earns $239,115 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.11 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.68. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.18 and its Current Ratio is 0.18. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. [VTVT] has 57.33M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $120.39M. At its current price, it has moved up by 19.06% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 169.11% from its 52-week low.

This stock's Beta value is currently -3.51, which indicates that it is 9.85% more volatile that the wider market.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -3.51, which indicates that it is 9.85% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 74.65. This RSI suggests that vTv Therapeutics Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is vTv Therapeutics Inc. [VTVT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of vTv Therapeutics Inc. [VTVT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.