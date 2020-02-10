Wells Fargo & Company [NYSE: WFC] dipped by -0.29% on the last trading session, reaching $47.84 price per share at the time. Wells Fargo & Company represents 4.32B in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $206.51B with the latest information.

The Wells Fargo & Company traded at the price of $47.84 with 12.85 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of WFC shares recorded 19.21M.

Wells Fargo & Company [NYSE:WFC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 43.34 to 54.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $47.98.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Fri 10 Apr (In 61 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] sitting at +23.82, this company’s Net Margin is now 34.10%. These measurements indicate that Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.60, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.60%. Its Return on Equity is 10.20, and its Return on Assets is 1.02. These metrics suggest that this Wells Fargo & Company does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 177.78. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 64.00, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 17.26.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.97, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.58.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.23.

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] has 4.32B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $206.51B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 43.34 to 54.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -12.62% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 10.38% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.09, which indicates that it is 1.30% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.62. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company [WFC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.