Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. [NASDAQ: ADVM] opened at N/A and closed at $10.24 a share within trading session on 02/07/20. That means that the stock gained by 30.53% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $13.37.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. [NASDAQ: ADVM] had 5.23 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.05M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 6.71%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 6.13%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $3.30 during that period and ADVM managed to take a rebound to $16.38 in the last 52 weeks.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. [NASDAQ:ADVM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.30 to 16.38. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.24.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Wed 4 Mar (In 23 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. [ADVM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. [ADVM] sitting at -4533.56.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -37.88, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -38.20%. Its Return on Equity is -37.71, and its Return on Assets is -34.97. These metrics suggest that this Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. [ADVM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 0.15. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 0.15, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.14.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -6.07. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1,352.20, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at -0.03. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. [ADVM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.99.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. [ADVM] earns $19,659 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.01. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 19.48 and its Current Ratio is 19.48. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. [ADVM] has 69.03M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $706.87M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.30 to 16.38. At its current price, it has moved down by -18.42% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 305.04% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.84, which indicates that it is 6.71% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 66.21. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. [ADVM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. [ADVM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.